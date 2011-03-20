Vikings Kicker Draws His Own Conclusions On The Lockout

By George Donnelly



Vikings punter Chris Kluwe has a funny take on the current NFL labour situation. His drawings illustrate the mistrust the players have for ownership at this point, and show in no uncertain terms that it is the owners who are asking for more out of a new collective bargaining agreement. A lockout happens because owners think the economic model of the league is unsustainable. But if that model is unsustainable, OPEN YOUR BOOKS AND PROVE IT TO THE FANS!

While these illustrations are humorous, the lockout is no laughing matter for those of us who want to see NFL football next fall.

Read the story here.

Sign the petition to Save Next Season here.

