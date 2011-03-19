Players Could Lose Out On Workout Bonuses

By John Morse



NFL players could lose out on millions of dollars if there is no 2012 season. Yet, it is also true that many players could face losing out on a lot of money if the offseason is interrupted by labour negotiations. By taking a look across the league,

you would discover there are many players who have offseason workout clauses in their contracts. Many of the clauses demand that the players participate in 85-90% of the workouts in order to receive their bonuses.

Possibly the largest player of the crop is also the one grabbing the largest bonus. New York Jets offensive tackle, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, is reeling in a $750,000 bonus for participating in at least 85% of the workouts, a figure that could be at risk if NFL training camps get tossed aside.

It is one more concerning issue for sports fans who want see the two sides come together rather than find new issues driving a wedge further between them.

To see the full list of NFL players receiving workout bonuses, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.