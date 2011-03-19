One Player’s Response To Goodell’s Letter

SportsFans.org

By George Donnelly

One day after Roger Goodell sent a letter to NFL players saying the “game is at risk” it is being reported that San Diego linebacker Kevin Burnett ripped into Goodell in a radio interview. 

Burnett compared the owners locking the players out to a player that holds out of training camp.  These players, Burnett says, always get blasted in the press.  Shouldn’t the same thing be happening to the owners in this situation?  I say yes.
 
Read the story here.

