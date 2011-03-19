NFL, NFLPA Continue To Battle

By Scott Weiss



One week into the mind-boggling NFL lockout, the two sides continue to battle each other in this high stakes game of chicken. Did anyone else find the DeMaurice Smith vs. Jeff Pash matchup hard to stomach?

Smith started out by calling the NFL offer the worst deal in the history of sports.

“The NFL publicly projected by 2027, they want to have revenue numbers of approximately $25 billion. If we would have taken the worst deal in the history of sports, by the time they are making $25 billion off the backs, fingers, and legs of our players, our share of all revenue would be somewhere around 25%.”

NFL counsel, Jeff Pash fired right back.

“There was a lot on the table here. That would have been significant improvements. To say it was the worst deal in the history of sports suggests a lack of familiarity with a number of professional sports deals starting perhaps with the hockey deal in 2005 where players lost an entire season of pay and then went back to work with a 25 per cent pay cut.”

I think that someone needs to fill in Mr. Smith and Mr. Pash about the fact that the NFL generated over $9 billion in revenue this past year. The fans would appreciate a lot less bickering and a lot more problem solving to save the 2011 NFL season. Go to www.SaveNextSeason.com and sign the petition today.

Scott Weiss is the Local Chapter Chair for SFC-New York/New Jersey and an SFC Sportwriter Fellow. He has been involved in the sports fans advocacy movement since 2000. He is a life long fan of the Mets, Jets, Knicks, and Rangers.

