NBA Cancels Summer League

By Jonathan Maldonado



Due to the looming lockout, the NBA has cancelled its summer league. The current collective bargaining agreement ends on June 30th, and neither side seems to be making real progress towards a new agreement. The NBA owners, much like the NFL owners, are asking for a larger share of the revenue, claiming that the current structure is flawed causing teams to lose money.



Should the NBA lockout the players, some charities such as NBA Cares, UNICEF, and Special Olympics stand to lose funding because the NBA cannot donate if it is not functioning under a current CBA.



