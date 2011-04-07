The Fate Of Professional Football Is In Judge Susan Nelson's Hands

By Scott Weiss



Forget about Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jerry Jones or Bob Kraft; the biggest name in football these days is Judge Susan Richard Nelson. She is the Federal Judge hearing the current and former players’ case today to lift the NFL lockout. “It’s possible that Nelson will make a decision after Wednesday’s hearing at U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota. If she rules in favour of a preliminary injunction, the NFL is likely to appeal. If she rejects the players’ motion, the lockout will continue.”

Football fans should be rooting for whatever ruling helps end the work stoppage and assures that the 2011 NFL season is played in its entirety. One can only hope that a consequence of this ill-timed work stoppage will be less billions for the two sides to split up, and more benefits for loyal fans.

Read the complete story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.