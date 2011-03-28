Cleveland Browns Fan Takes Legal Actions To Save Next Season

Season ticket holders for NFL games next season really need this lockout to get resolved fast. Something that should hopefully light the fire for a deal to get done will be lawsuits filed by fans.



One fan has already taken those steps to try and get her team and the league going. Ken Lanci a Cleveland Browns fan is taking legal action against the league and her team.

The Huffington Post writes: “Lanci, a Cleveland Browns fan, claims in the lawsuit that the lockout with the team “jeopardizes his right to watch a full season of home games.””

Going to court may light the fire but it will ultimately not get the job done. Sports fans need to unite and fight for an NFL season next year.

Visit savenextseason.com and sign the petition to make your voice heard.

