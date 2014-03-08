Here's The Super Fast Way To Get Access To The Camera On Your IPhone

There is a easy way to quickly access the camera on your iPhone.

In the bottom right hand corner of the lock screen there is a camera icon. Just swipe up from there and bam, you’re right into the camera mode.

For most heavy iPhone users, this is well known.

For many other folks, it’s not so well known, it turns out. I’ve been on vacation with my wife and my mother this week. Every time they want to take a photo, they’re unlocking the phone then looking for the camera app.

This is a much better system. Just swipe up from the bottom right and bang, you’re right into the camera. It’s helpful if you’re trying to get a photo quickly.

And while we’re here, I have another tip that people don’t seem to know about with the iPhone’s camera. You can use the “+” volume button as a shutter. You don’t have to hit the circle on the screen, just squeeze the volume button like it’s a normal camera and the photo snaps.

That’s much less awkward than tapping the screen.

Here’s where the icon is on the phone, in case you’ve never noticed:

