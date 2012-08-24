Quick Everyone, Announce Stuff Before Apple Does!

It’s that season again. The season when everyone rushes to announce products and ‘innovations’ before Apple drops their latest iPhone and iOS software on the market, obliterating alternative coverage for weeks. This year is tightly packed, with 7 events in roughly three weeks so far, and still time for more to pop onto the schedule.



Apple’s event is unofficially expected on September 12th, though no formal announcement has been made. A bunch of rumours and confirmations from people with good sources has made it seem likely, though. And other companies have taken notice, continuing to schedule events in order to slip in ahead of Apple’s typically high-profile keynotes.

