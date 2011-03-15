Quick Dollar View Of National Priorities

Andrew Sullivan posted this as Infographic: Tax Breaks vs. Budget Cuts on his Daily Dish blog on The Atlantic.
He traced it back to this possible origin, which has a lot of detail at the bottom about sources and assumptions.
I apologise for politics, not my normal fare on this blog, but it’s such an eloquent chart; I couldn’t resist.
I had to ask myself: is this what our priorities are?
