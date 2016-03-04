Photo: Chris McGrath/ Getty Images.

Whether you’re unemployed, hate your current job, or you’re simply looking for new opportunities, feeling compelled to jump at the first job opportunity that comes your way is an understandable reaction.

But as Ryan Kahn, a career coach, founder of The Hired Group, and author of “Hired! The Guide for the Recent Grad,” points out, by accepting one opportunity, you may be leaving others — perhaps better ones — behind.

“Many candidates jump in feet first largely out of fear — especially fear that another opportunity may not come their way again,” explains Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “You Can’t Be Serious! Putting Humour to Work.” Kerr says he’s also seen people take jobs simply because of the effort they invested in the application and interviewing process.

“But a job is a serious, multi-year commitment,” Kahn says. “Before you say ‘yes,’ make sure you’ve done your homework and can feel confident in your decision.”

Here are 15 questions you should always ask yourself before accepting a new job:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.