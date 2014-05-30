8 Questions You Should Ask Your Interviewer To Prove How Smart You Are

Maybe you’re capable of having an acceptable answer for every question that the interviewer shoots your way, but if every other candidate does too, you’ll be easily forgettable.

To gain an advantage, you need to show the interviewer that you can ask the questions too.

In her book 301 Smart Answers to Tough Interview Questions

, Vicky Oliver writes that she “learned the hard way to always come prepared with questions” at the beginning of her career.

“A successful job interview is simply a productive conversation. Sometimes, depending on the personality of your future employer, this conversation may seem somewhat one-sided. For these situations you should arrive with an arsenal of questions to ask — just in case.”

Here are eight questions you should ask the interviewer to win them over.

Q: What are some of the problems your company faces right now? And what is your department doing to solve them? Why this works: Asking this type of question gets the conversation ball rolling, and your interviewer will surely have an opinion. Furthermore, their answers will give you insights into their personality, ambitions and will likely lead to other questions. Q: I noticed that you teach a night class at NYU School of Continuing Education. How long have you been teaching, and what are some of the things that you've learned from the experience? Why this works: 'You brought up the fact that your interviewer is an acknowledged expert in his field before he did.' Q: Who would I be reporting to? Are those three people on the same team, or are they on different teams? What's the 'pecking order'? Why this works: 'Asking about the internal structure of a company or details about the specific job description can also help you position yourself as the ideal candidate. If you're going to be working for several bosses, it's important to understand the lay of the internal land, also known as the 'pecking order.' If you're going to be managing several people, it's a good idea to try to meet up with them.' Q: I read your CEO's letter to the editor in Business Week. How did his insights about the emerging Hispanic market impact your Hispanic subsidiary? Did they end up winning a lot of new business as a result? Why this works: Again, this proves that you've done your homework and are genuinely interested in the company. Q: How do you handle new business pitches? Who gets involved in generating new business at this company? Is there a team in place, and do they 'cull' employees from different teams, depending on the business that your firm is going after? Why this works: 'Star performers are usually anxious to get involved to get involved in the new business effort, even if they are not technically on the new business team. When you ask about new business, you're signaling that you're an A player.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.