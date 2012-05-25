8 Questions You Should Ask Your Interviewer To Prove How Smart You Are

Maybe you’re capable of having an acceptable answer for every question that the interviewer shoots your way, but if every other candidate does too, you’ll be easily forgettable.



To gain an advantage, you need to show the interviewer that you can ask the questions too.

In her book 301 Smart Answers to Tough Interview Questions

, Vicky Oliver writes that she “learned the hard way to always come prepared with questions” at the beginning of her career.

“A successful job interview is simply a productive conversation. Sometimes, depending on the personality of your future employer, this conversation may seem somewhat one-sided. For these situations you should arrive with an arsenal of questions to ask — just in case.”

Here are eight questions you should ask the interviewer to win them over.

