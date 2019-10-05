5 questions you should ask a mechanic before they work on your car

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Getting your car fixed can be an intimidating process.

Business Insider asked two automotive experts which questions you should ask a mechanic before getting your car serviced.

They suggested a total of five questions.

You should ask about the estimated price of the job, how long it will take, and the warranty on a repair, they said.

Having any kind of mechanical work done on your car can be an intimidating experience. Sometimes, it can be difficult to understand what may be wrong with the vehicle, how long it will take to fix, and how much the repair will cost.

Here’s what they said:

How much do you think the repair will cost?

Getting a written estimate for a repair ahead of time will give you a general sense of what it will cost, said David Bennett, a manager of repair systems at AAA. You can also require the mechanic to contact you and get your approval if the repair cost exceeds the estimate by a pre-specified amount, Bennett added.

Do you have qualified technicians?

You want to make sure the technicians who are working on your car are certified to work on the part of your vehicle that is being repaired, Bennett said.



What is your hourly rate for labour?

Understanding the repair shop’s hourly labour rate can give you some insight into your total repair costs, Bennett said.

What is the warranty on the work you’re going to perform?

Most repair facilities offer warranties of 12 months or 12,000 miles, Bennett said, though AAA-approved facilities offer warranties of 24 months or 24,000 miles.



How long is the repair work going to take?

The time it takes to repair a vehicle can vary widely depending on the nature of the work being done, said Karl Brauer, the executive publisher of the automotive shopping and research sites Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, so it can help to do research ahead of time.

