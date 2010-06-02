The Big Questions We Would Ask Steve Jobs Tonight

Photo: Associated Press

Steve Jobs will kick off the All Things D conference tonight speaking with Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg.We’re sure Kara and Walt will do a good job grilling Jobs, but in case they need any help, we’ve assembled the questions we would put to Jobs if given a chance.



Here’s our questions:

How is your health? How are you feeling? Where were you mentally, emotionally a year ago? How does that compare to today?

You hate Eric Schmidt, right? It’s OK to admit it.

Are you kicking yourself for letting him sit on your board as long as you did?

Is Google’s Android a redux of Microsoft and Windows? (Assuming he says no, How is it not?)

What do you think of Google announcing 100,000 new Android handsets are being activated every day?

Why stick with AT&T? What’s the advantage?

What makes the iPhone better than the Nexus One or HTC Incredible?

What do you think of Google TV?

Will Apple TV become a serious business? Will it stay a hobby?

How does it feel have a market cap greater than Microsoft?

What’s wrong with Microsoft? Why has it been so stagnant?

What ran through your mind when you saw Gizmodo post the “lost” iPhone story on its site?

Do you actually read all your emails? Are you really replying to people? Any pointers for someone trying to get your attention through email?

Why are you so hung up on porn?

Any others you can think of? Drop them in the comments. Or if you think you can answer these for Steve, do that in the comments.

We’ll be watching for any news coming from Steve Jobs’ interview, so swing by the site around 9 ET tonight for highlights.

