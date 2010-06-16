3 Questions For The New NYC Media Lab

Photo: Carbon NYC via Flickr

Mayor Bloomberg has announced NYC Media Lab, a partnership between NYU Poly, Columbia, and NYC Gov + 250k. He first teased it at TechCrunch Disrupt and now that it’s surfaced, a lot still remains vague.

Why NYU Poly over NYU ITP?

Show me the startups that have come out of NYU Poly in the past 5 years and compare them to the ones that have come out of NYU ITP. Fact of the matter is that despite being in an art school, NYU ITP is the closet thing NYC has to MIT’s media lab. It’s gaining momentum and putting it at the centre of ‘NYC Media Lab’ could have done a lot to accelerate. So what gives, Bloomberg?

I already asked this on twitter; these were the two tweets I got back:

@CodyBrown politics. he wants to promote Brooklyn, metrotech area in general, and poly specifically. (Greg Palmer)

Poly has some existing incubators already http://www.poly.edu/business/incubators and @gregpalmer’s tweet seems v logical (Catherine White)

What is NYC Media Lab actually for?

The site says at minimum there will be 10 roundtable discussions. Does this mean that the lab is intended to be mostly event driven? As opposed to the models laid by Stanford/MIT which are research oriented? How are you going to actually spend that 250k?

Why should a city government brand and finance an academic lab?

NYC in the past has held contests to spur tech/media innovation, like the iPhone competition they did recently, but building and managing a lab is an entirely different task. The challenge is the private-public politics that are already coming into play, if Bloomberg knew that NYU ITP would be a better fit but had an interest in building Brooklyn’s microtech scene, putting this in Poly would kill a few birds with one stone. These types of decisions build on themselves until you are looking at little more than an ornate public library. That’s fine and fun to a certain degree but it’s going to get you mediocrity and safety, not this kind of bold research and thinking.

Bloomberg likely won’t respond to this post so if anyone has any insight into this please respond or add more questions. I think it’s a compelling idea but not seeing how it will function.

