Please Submit Your Questions For Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO

Photo: JD Lasica/Socialmedia.biz

We’re going to have a truly excellent interview-of-the-week this week: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings (NFLX).Over the past decade, Reed has built Netflix from a tiny dotcom startup offering CDs by mail to an international behemoth with 20 million subscribers, $2 billion of revenue, 2,000+ employees, and a $12 billion market cap.



Most importantly, Reed has built one of the first viable alternative distribution channels for professional video content, and he has aimed this missile right at TV’s wildly profitable incumbents.

Will Netflix continue to disrupt the cable and satellite operators, make its customers ecstatic, and make its shareholders rich?

Or will it crash and burn as cable and satellite operators finally wake up to the Netflix threat, and content owners start demanding royalties that are similar to the ones they get from traditional TV distributors?

We’ll be asking Reed these questions and more later this week, so stay tuned.

And please post any questions you think we should ask in the comments below (or send them to me at [email protected]).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.