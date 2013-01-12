The One Question This CEO Asks To Decide If He'll Hire Someone

Photo: Wolff Olins via flickr

Making sure potential hires are a good cultural fit is important if you want to prevent job-hopping. In order to find out if someone is a cultural fit for his company, Karl Heiselman, CEO of Wolff Olins told The New York Times that he tries to determine whether or not he would hang out with the interviewee.



If he doesn’t think that he would, he’d reconsider hiring the person.

This is because people who are difficult to talk to are usually also difficult to work with.

To figure out what someone’s really thinking, Heiselman likes to ask candidates “What’s your story?”

“If they’re just talking about the job, I find that really unattractive. If I feel like they’re being sincere and honest about what it is that they want to do with their life, even if it doesn’t line up exactly with what we want in our position, I find that far more attractive.”

