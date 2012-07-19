MYSTERY: How Is Keith Olbermann Always Tweeting Out Pictures Of Lightning Striking Buildings

This is a huge mystery that makes no sense to us.



Check out the following three tweets from former TV guy Keith Olbermann.

A tweet from Keith Olbermann today…

Photo: Keith Olbermann

And a tweet from him on July 8…

Photo: Keith Olbermann

And from June 22…

Photo: Keith Olbermann

Is this some kind of joke we’re not sophisticated enough to get?

Or is it really that easy to just sit there and snap pictures of lightning nailing famous landmarks?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.