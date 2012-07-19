MYSTERY: How Is Keith Olbermann Always Tweeting Out Pictures Of Lightning Striking Buildings

This is a huge mystery that makes no sense to us.
Check out the following three tweets from former TV guy Keith Olbermann.
A tweet from Keith Olbermann today…
Photo: Keith Olbermann
And a tweet from him on July 8…
Photo: Keith Olbermann
And from June 22…
Photo: Keith Olbermann
Is this some kind of joke we’re not sophisticated enough to get?
Or is it really that easy to just sit there and snap pictures of lightning nailing famous landmarks?
