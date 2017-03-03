'Question Time' audience member: 'Who would be serving our coffee in Pret?' if EU nationals left Britain

The “Question Time” audience turned on one of the attendees last night when she posed the question “who would be serving our coffee in Pret?” if EU nationals were asked to leave Britain.

The query on the mind of all reluctant Brexiters was asked during a section of the show debating the House of Lord’s recent vote to guarantee the existing rights of EU citizens to live and work in the UK, post-Brexit.

The woman started off strong, delivering her view that children benefit from native foreign language teachers in schools, earning her a smattering of applause from like-minded audience members.

Presenter David Dimbleby riposted: “But Liz Truss said they are going to be allowed to stay.”

WiO said: “You don’t know that. For everybody else here who works in London, who would be serving us our coffee in Pret? Who would be serving us our sandwiches?”

At this exact point, the woman’s argument crumbled while the audience grumbled in disagreement.

“That’s what you’d call middle class angst at it’s most focaccia,” said one viewer, while another accused her of being “astonishingly out of touch.”

Naturally, Twitter erupted.

So we need foreigners to ‘serve our coffee’? Appalling superiority from this woman. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/7f7oireijJ

— Éowyn (@jessicaiscariad) March 2, 2017

Idea for new Viz character called The Remoaner. “Who would be serving our coffee in Pret?” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/OaAokuTjWB

— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) March 3, 2017

The whole referendum clearly lay on the important fact of, who will make my coffee in Pret? Plenty people looking for work. #bbcqt

— Holly McCormack (@Hollz2012) March 3, 2017

