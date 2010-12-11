6 Answers To The Question 'Is Sarah Palin Running In 2012?'

It may be the most repeated question this month (or at least on par with ‘is Julian Assange a terrorist’): Is Sarah Palin running for president in 2012?
Barbara Walters can’t stop asking about it. Obama claims he isn’t thinking about it. Oprah refuses to comment on it. And Joe Scarborough is pissed off.
All that matters for Sarah Palin, however, is that no one can stop talking about it.
Joe Scarborough wrote an Op-Ed for Politico that Palin is attempting to 'build herself up by tearing down great men like Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.'
On Scarborough's show, Pat Buchanan responded: 'She's got about 80% approval among Republicans, probably in the country… I'm not sure she can be elected president, but from her own standpoint… she did the right thing.'
