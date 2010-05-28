Question Of The Day: Would You Pay $140 Billion To Own BP Right Now?

Photo: Sean Gardner/Greenpeace
That’s what the market is still valuing BP at. It’s about $50 billion below where it was before the Deepwater Horizon tragedy.So for $140 billion, you get:
- An estimated $24 billion in earnings next year, for an uber-cheap forward PE of 5.8.
- Cash of about $6 billion. (Yahoo Finance)
- Debt of $32 billion. (Yahoo Finance)
- A totally unknown futures liability related to the oil leak, that’s sure to spiral into the tens of billions of dollars.
Discuss.
