Qwest's Nacchio Saved By Appeals Court, "Guilty" Verdicts Tossed

One of the designated villains of the 2001 tech crash, former Qwest CEO Joseph Nacchio (Q), has been saved by an appeals court, which threw out all 19 insider trading guilty verdicts against him, Reuters reports. The appeals court said the Nacchio judge improperly blocked a witness who could have provided exculpatory testimony and ordered a new trial.



