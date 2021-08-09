Quentin Tarantino says he vowed not to give his mom a ‘penny’ of his fortune after she belittled his writing as a child

Quentin Tarantino recently wrote a novel expanding on his movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Quentin Tarantino said on the “Moment” podcast that he had vowed not to give money to his mother.

He said his mother made a sarcastic comment when he was young about his “little writing career.”

He said he’d mostly stuck to his word and warned of “consequences” for how one deals with children.

Quentin Tarantino told the podcast “The Moment” that he stuck to his vow never to give his mom a “penny” of his fortune after she belittled his writing as a child.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director was talking to the host of the podcast, the “Billions” cocreator Brian Koppelman, about his childhood and the trouble he said he would get into for writing screenplays instead of doing his schoolwork.

Tarantino recalled a time when he said his mother, Connie Zastoupil, scolded him because she had “a hard time about my scholastic non-ability.”

He said she was complaining about it “and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career’ – with the finger quotes and everything – this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s— is f—ing over.”

The renowned director added: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'”

Tarantino winning an Oscar for ‘Django Unchained.’ Mark Davis/WireImage

Koppelman then asked whether Tarantino “stuck” to his vow, and the 58-year-old director laughed and replied: “Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

Koppelman tried to persuade Tarantino to buy his mom a house, saying she “drove him” to prove her wrong. To this, Tarantino said: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

Tarantino has been an incredibly successful screenwriter and director, with his films having been nominated for dozens of Oscars and he having won two Oscars personally. His highest-grossing movie, 2012’s “Django Unchained,” earned over $US420 ($AU572) million at the box office.

Tarantino’s mother remarried after separating from Tarantino’s father when the “Pulp Fiction” director was young. Tarantino does not have a good relationship with his father, Tony Tarantino, and said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that he kept his surname only because it sounded “cool.”

“It had nothing to do with him,” Tarantino told Maron. “It had nothing to do with the family. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t use the name Tarantino. If I had it to do all over again, I would use my middle name as my last name. I would be Quentin Jerome.”