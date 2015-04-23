This awesome supercut shows the best driving scenes from Quentin Tarantino movies

Jason Guerrasio

If there’s one thing Quentin Tarantino loves more than blood-soaked fight sequences (and filming women’s feet), it’s shooting great driving scenes.

From “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” to “Death Proof,” Tarantino has found a knack for placing memorable sequences on the road.

Tarantino driving 4Play GIFMiramax/’Pulp Fiction’

At times they are filled with drama, like when Vincent Vega (John Travolta) drives home Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) after reviving her from a drug overdose in “Pulp Fiction.” Or they’re thrilling, like in “Death Proof,” in which the director had the plot focused on a crazed stunt driver (Kurt Russell) and his indestructible car.

Tarantino drive 5Play GIFDimension Film/’Death Proof’

Now we can enjoy Tarantino’s work in all its glory, thanks to editorJacob T. Swinney, who has put together a supercut of the director’s best driving scenes.

And to make it better, he cut it to the classic surf-rock song from “Pulp Fiction,” The Cenurians’ “Bullwinkle Park II.”

Watch the video below:

