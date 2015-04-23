This awesome supercut shows the best driving scenes from Quentin Tarantino movies

If there’s one thing Quentin Tarantino loves more than blood-soaked fight sequences (and filming women’s feet), it’s shooting great driving scenes.

From “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” to “Death Proof,” Tarantino has found a knack for placing memorable sequences on the road.

At times they are filled with drama, like when Vincent Vega (John Travolta) drives home Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) after reviving her from a drug overdose in “Pulp Fiction.” Or they’re thrilling, like in “Death Proof,” in which the director had the plot focused on a crazed stunt driver (Kurt Russell) and his indestructible car.

Now we can enjoy Tarantino’s work in all its glory, thanks to editorJacob T. Swinney, who has put together a supercut of the director’s best driving scenes.

And to make it better, he cut it to the classic surf-rock song from “Pulp Fiction,” The Cenurians’ “Bullwinkle Park II.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

