This awesome montage shows all the movie scenes Quentin Tarantino has stolen from

Director Quentin Tarantino is a thief, and he’ll be the first to tell you so.

“I steal from every single movie ever made,” Tarantino once said in an interview with Empire magazine. “If my work has anything, it’s that I’m taking this from this and that from that and mixing them together.”

From “Reservoir Dogs” to “Django Unchained,” Tarantino has borrowed from classic and unknown films alike, replicating and reinterpreting his source materials with an unabashed brilliance.

“8 1/2” (1963) and “Pulp Fiction” (1994)

In a famous scene from Tarantino’s classic “Pulp Fiction,” Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) reenact a dance scene from another classic, Federico Fellini’s “8 1/2.”

“The Flintstones” (1960-1966) and “Pulp Fiction” (1994)

Just before the dance scene, Tarantino references “The Flintstones” when he has Mia tell Vega not to“be a square” — though Mia inexplicably makes a rectangle with her fingers instead.

“City of the Living Dead” (1980) and “Kill Bill Vol. 1” (2003)

In this scene from “Kill Bill Vol. 1,” Tarantino copies a stunning bloody-eyed sequence from the 1980 Italian horror film “City of the Living Dead.”

“Black Sunday” (1977) and “Kill Bill Vol. 1” (2003)

And in another memorable and violent sequence from the Uma Thurman-led film, he completely rips off the split-screen style of the trailer for the 1977 thriller “Black Sunday.”

“Gone with the Wind” (1939) and “Django Unchained” (2012)

“Django Unchained,” Tarantino’s acclaimed western that’s set partly in the slavery-era South, features an unlikely visual influence from the title sequence of the 1939 historical romance “Gone with the Wind.”

“A Professional Gun” (1968) and “Django Unchained” (2012)

And in a climactic scene from the same film, Tarantino reimagines the 1968 spaghetti western “A Professional Gun” when he has Christoph Waltz’s Dr. Schultz kill the menacing slave owner Calvin Candie (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

Spanning the filmmaker’s entire career, a montage video from editor Jacob T. Swinney compiles these scenes and many other notable copycat moments from Tarantino’s catalogue.

Watch the full video below:

