Quentin Tarantino says he's only going to make two more movies

Ten is Quentin Tarantino’s lucky number.

The acclaimed auteur still sticks by the assertion that he is going to stop making films once he reaches 10 releases.

“I’m planning on stopping at 10. So it will be two more,” he said in a new Variety report.

He adds that even movies potentially made in his much later years won’t count for the inevitable Tarantino Criterion Collection.

“Even if at 75, if I have this other story to tell, it would still kind of work because that would make those 10. They would be there and that would be that,” he said. “But the one he did when he was an old f—ing man, that geriatric one exists completely on its own in the old folks’ home and is never put in the same shelf next to the other 10. So it doesn’t contaminate the other 10.”

Tarantino has his name on a lot of movies in some capacity, but considers his eight features to be “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Jackie Brown,” “Kill Bill” — the release was split into two volumes but Tarantino sees the project as one film — “Grindhouse,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”

“My Best Friend’s Birthday” was Tarantino’s first film, but is a short film and thus doesn’t count. In “Four Rooms,” he only directed one of the four segments, so the film is not entirely his. The same goes for “Sin City,” of which he only directed one scene. (“Grindhouse,” meanwhile, is about half his.)

Tarantino’s plan for 10 could potentially debunk the theory that the director makes films in threes. The first group, according to fans, is “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Jackie Brown,” dubbed the heist trilogy by Vanity Fair. The second group is the female-driven revenge trilogy: both “Kill Bill” films and “Grindhouse.” The final period-piece trilogy groups “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.”

In Variety’s article, Tarantino said the theory “held more water” the more he thought about it. So if the theory is true, Tarantino might sneak an 11th film in the mix, or go the way of “Kill Bill” and have his 10th film split into two.

