5 things you didn't know about 'Reservoir Dogs' from Quentin Tarantino and the cast

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

When 'Reservoir Dogs' played at the Sundance Film Festival for the first time, everything that could go wrong did.

Tarantino allowed the film festival to screen the film despite the fact that the fest did not have a CinemaScope lens projector. Because the film was shot with a CinemaScope lens, the director explained that the screening looked like 'caca' all the way through.

But the nightmare was only getting started.

'That would be bad enough, but then it gets to the final climax and all of the sudden the lights come up,' Tarantino said. 'And somebody realised, 'Oh s---, what's going on?'

And they bring the lights back down. Then everybody has their guns pointed on everybody else and right at the height of that scene, there's a power outage and all of the power goes out. It was a f---ing disaster.'

'I was at that first screening,' Buscemi chimed in. '(Tarantino) didn't want me to go because he said it would be bad luck.'