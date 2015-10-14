Quentin Tarantino says no writer has been attacked for his skin tone as much as him in recent memory

Famed writer and director Quentin Tarantino has never shied away from writing material that focuses on black culture — he’s even used the N-word in multiple screenplays throughout his career.

In a recent interview with The New York Times Style Magazine and novelist-screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, Tarentino spoke about how he’s depicted among Africain-American critics.

The Oscar-winner gave his thoughts about how his 2013 film “Django Unchained“was attacked because it was written and directed by a white man. “Django Unchained” follows a free slave (Jamie Foxx) who sets out to rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a Mississippi plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio),

“If you’ve made money being a critic in black culture in the last 20 years you have to deal with me,” said Tarantino in the piece. “You must have an opinion of me. You must deal with what I’m saying and deal with the consequences.”

It’s not just the press that went against Tarantino. Following the release Spike Lee tweeted this about the film and Tarantino’s depiction of slavery in the deep South:

American Slavery Was Not A Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western.It Was A Holocaust.My Ancestors Are Slaves.Stolen From Africa.I Will Honour Them.

— Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) December 22, 2012

Tarantino continued in the Times profile:

“When the black critics came out with savage think pieces about ‘Django,’ I couldn’t have cared less. If people don’t like my movies, they don’t like my movies, and if they don’t get it, it doesn’t matter. The bad taste that was left in my mouth had to do with this: It’s been a long time since the subject of a writer’s skin was mentioned as often as mine. You wouldn’t think the colour of a writer’s skin should have any effect on the words themselves. In a lot of the more ugly pieces my motives were really brought to bear in the most negative way. It’s like I’m some supervillain coming up with this stuff.”

And he wasn’t done there.

When the subject came up of the Oscar snub last year for Ava DuVernay‘s civil rights drama “Selma,” Tarantino gave a backhanded compliment to its director.

“She did a really good job on ‘Selma’ but ‘Selma’ deserved an Emmy,” said Tarantino.

Tarantino’s upcoming film, “The Hateful Eight,” will begin its roadshow screenings on Christmas Day and then debut nationwide on Januay 8.

