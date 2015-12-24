RANKED: Every Quentin Tarantino movie from best to worst

Since his feature debut “Reservoir Dogs” came out in 1992, Quentin Tarantino has established himself as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time — if not always the most varied.

From “Pulp Fiction” to “Django Unchained,” his style is defined by a mix of shocking violence and humour.

His latest film, “The Hateful Eight,” comes out on Christmas Day. At long last, Tarantino decided to do a full-blown, traditional (or traditional-ish) western.

But where does “The Hateful Eight” fit in with the rest of his filmography?

Here is a ranking of all of Tarantino’s films, starting from the worst and going to the best. But hey, even the worst ones are still pretty great:

