Quentin Tarantino’s mom says she’s ‘proud’ of her son despite his pledge to never give her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mom responded to her son’s vow not to share his fortune with her.

Connie Zastoupil said her son has her “love” and “support” in a statement to USA Today.

She added that it’s easy for podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context.”

Quentin Tarantino’s mother, Connie Zastoupil, said her son has her “love” and “support” in a statement to USA Today after Tarantin said in an interview that he promised he’d never give her “a penny” of his fortune.

Tarantino was on “The Moment” podcast earlier this week with “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman and spoke about his childhood vow not to give his mother money after she belittled his writing as a child.

When asked if he kept to the vow the Academy Award-winning director laughed and said: “Yeah. Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

In response to this, Zastoupil said in a statement to USAToday that it’s easy for podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context.”

Zastoupil said: “Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family. It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo.”

The 75-year-old Nurse added that she does “not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”

Tarantino in the podcast interview spoke particularly about a moment when his mother scolded him because he was doing writing instead of schoolwork.

He said: “and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career’ – with the finger quotes and everything – this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s— is f—ing over.”

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” director continued: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'”

Koppelman attempted to persuade the renowned director to reconsider because his mother’s comment “drove him” to his success and to prove her wrong. However, Tarantino responded: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

The 58-year-old director and screenwriter has won two Oscars and is a well-known name in Hollywood after directing classics such as “Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Reservoir Dogs.”