Quentin Tarantino just made a big mistake on the Golden Globes stage

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino is known for his encyclopedic knowledge of movies, but he wasn’t up on the history of his “The Hateful Eight” composer, Ennio Morricone.

The legendary composer won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score Sunday night and Tarantino took the stage to accept it on his behalf. Tarantino went into a long speech of the greatness of Morricone. Then he added that Morricone has “never won an award for any individual movie” that he’s composed at an awards show in the US.

Well, that comment led to Twitter going crazy, as Morricone has won several awards in the States. In fact he’s won two Golden Globes (for “The Legend of 1900” in 2000 and “The Mission” in 1987). He also won an honorary Oscar in 2007.

Fun fact: Ennio Morricone has won an AFI award, three #goldenglobes, two Grammys and three ASCAP awards. Try again, Quentin.

For the record, Ennio Morricone won an honorary Academy Award in 2007. He also has won two previous GGs for The Mission and Legend of 1900.

The Hollywood Reporter caught Tarantino’s goof.

