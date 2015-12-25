Quentin Tarantino reveals his favourite movie of 2015, and it's a fan favourite

It’s become something of a holiday tradition for director and noted film geek Quentin Tarantino to tell fans about the best movies he saw in a given year.

Back in 2013, when he was less busy making and promoting a new movie, Tarantino offered a top-10 list that included critical darlings like “Before Midnight” and, for whatever reason, the total bomb “The Long Ranger.”

Tarantino was recently asked on the red carpet in France for his “The Hateful Eight” (in theatres this week) about the best movie he saw in 2015, and he was forthcoming. He says “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the latest in the “Mad Max” series, tops his list.

That’s not a surprising choice. “Fury Road” was hugely popular among fans of the series (Tarantino is one of them), and the summer blockbuster found its way onto plenty of year-end critics’ lists.

“I got a print of ‘Mad Max’ on 35mm and I watched it in my house. And I had it all weekend, and I ended up watching it three different times,” Tarantino said.

But he says he had some reservations at first.

“I resisted seeing it, for a while, because I was like, ‘Mad Max? Without Mel Gibson? Forget that.’ In a world where Mel Gibson exists, how can you cast Tom Hardy? Then I saw the movie. ‘OK, it’s terrific.’ And he’s pretty good in it, I have to admit,” Tarantino added.

And he didn’t even have to leave his house to see it.

Watch the video interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner in the Miss Universe contest and now Trump has a solution



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.