Quentin Tarantino Is Completely Changing His New Movie After The Script Leaked Online

It looks like Quentin Tarantino is moving forward with his next film “The Hateful Eight” after all.

While performing a “one-night only” live reading of the script in Los Angeles, Tarantino said he was working on a second draft to the film, according to Variety.

The reading, which cost audience members $US150-$200 to attend, included Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Amber Tamblyn, Tim Roth, and Bruce Dern.

Back in January, Tarantino scrapped production on the film after he found out the script he gave to six people leaked online.

That resulted in a lawsuit with Gawker after the site published an article directing readers to a link to download a PDF of the script.

“The Hateful Eight” was set to be another Western, following the director’s work on Oscar-nominated “Django Unchained.”

Instead, Tarantino told Deadline he was going to publish the work as a book and then consider revisiting the idea on film in about five years.

According to Tarantino, the leaked version of the script, which resulted in the entire cast dying at the film’s end, will serve as a first draft. The new version of the film, set in Wyoming a few years after the Civil War, will include a different ending that may be “removed or rewritten altogether.”

