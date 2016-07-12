Quentin Tarantino reveals his favourite character that he's written

While attending the Jerusalem Film Festival, writer/director Quentin Tarantino revealed something that has been argued by fans of his work for years: Who is the best character he ever created?

Many would think it would have to be one of the characters brought to life by Samuel L. Jackson, whom Tarantino almost always casts in his movies. But shockingly, it’s someone else.

Nazi Colonel Hans Landa from “Inglorious Basterds.”

“Landa is the best character I’ve ever written and maybe the best I ever will write,” Tarantino said, according to Collider. “I didn’t realise [when I was first writing him] that he was a linguistic genius. He’s probably one of the only Nazis in history who could speak perfect Yiddish.”

Now, a big assist must go to actor Christoph Waltz, whose incredible performance led to him winning an Oscar.

So what do you think? Give us your favourite Tarantino character in the comments section.

