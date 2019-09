French table tennis player Quentin Robinot dropped this awesome behind-the-back winner at a tournament in Kuwait this week.



He looked to be out of the point before smoothly flicking a winner down the line (via Daily Mail):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This opponent was baffled:

Photo: YouTube

Here’s the shot. Wow:

Photo: YouTube

