'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness endorses Elizabeth Warren in a giddy phone call about healthcare

He said that he “accidentally splurted out” that he was endorsing Warren during an episode of his podcast featuring acting president of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness appears star-struck in a video capturing his phone call with 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren discussing his endorsement and healthcare.

Van Ness said that he realised that he would endorse Warren during the last Democratic debates in Houston, agreeing with her stance on healthcare and that he has “had enough” with the current health insurance industry.

“I’m team Warren,” Van Ness told Warren on the call. “I couldn’t wait to say it.”

“I wanted to give you a call just to thank you,” Warren could be heard saying on the phone call. “I’m glad we’re going to be in this fight together side-by-side. I love the endorsement and for all the right reasons.”



He said that he “accidentally splurted out” that he was endorsing Warren during an episode of his podcast, “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” where he discussed reproductive rights and the politics of health are with acting president of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson.

Van Ness revealed that he is HIV positive in a recent New York Times profile.

“Healthcare is a basic human right, and we fight for basic human rights,” Warren said on the phone call, “not just for some of us, for all of us.”

Van Ness went on to ask Warren to let him know when she fleshed out more details of her healthcare-for-all plan, so that he could tell “his moderately Republican family on what to expect in taxes and everything so that I could assuage their fears.”

His memoir “Over the Top,” which goes into detail about past sexual abuse and addiction, was released on September 24.

