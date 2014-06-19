Queenslanders Will Enjoy Watching This State Of Origin-Losing Kick-Off Over And Over Again

There’s always next year, Nate. Picture: Getty Images

Finally, the drought has broken. NSW has a State of Origin series win for the first time since 2005.

They did it last night with a 6-4 effort over the Maroons in a match that could only be described as “dour”. Or, if you prefer, “ugly”.

But a win’s a win, right?

Unless you’re a Cockroach, in which case you’ll no doubt spend the rest of the week bemoaning the fact that on the restart after the Blues scored the only try of the match in the 72nd minute, Queensland kicked off and out on the full.

Except they didn’t, because the ball clearly hit Blues forward Aaron Woods’ jumper. Watch:

Not being called on that clanger allowed the Blues to bring the ball back to the halfway line, out of danger, where as Jarryd Hayne so eloquently put it after the game, the Blues “just D’d up and D’d up and D’d up”. Like they had right from the outset.

So there it is Queenslanders. You were D’d into State of Origin history.

Let’s just look at that famous Blues’ defence one more time, from a different angle:

