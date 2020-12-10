Queenslanders can win flights, accommodation and tickets to The Motorcycle exhibition at Brisbane's GOMA

This article is sponsored by the Motorcycle Exhibition at GOMA. »

The Gallery of Modern Art’s upcoming exhibition, The Motorcycle, is set to showcase 150 years of art, design and history behind the iconic two-wheeled vehicle. For one lucky winner, flights, accommodation and two tickets to the event will be theirs for free.

“Featuring more than 100 innovative and influential motorcycles from the 1860s to present day, it will consider the iconic vehicle from the perspective of social history, popular culture, design and technology,” the exhibition’s page on the GOMA website reads.

“The exhibition will tap into the appeal of this enduring object of design and art, looking at the motorcycle’s past, present and future.”

Among the exhibits is the oldest known motorcycle in the world — an 1871 Perreaux, the earliest Australian-designed and built machines, the latest electric bikes, a look at famous on-screen depictions of motorcycles, interactive digital displays and more.

Competition winners will receive flights to Brisbane from anywhere in Queensland, a two-night stay at the Emporium Hotel South Bank, with a couple of welcome cocktails to enjoy at the Rooftop Bar, free food and two tickets to The Motorcycle exhibition at the Gallery of Modern Art, plus a superb lunch at the GOMA Restaurant. Because of COVID restrictions, the competition is only open to those in Queensland.

To enter, tell us in the form below in 25 words or fewer what your dream summer road trip looks like. It could be one you plan to go on in the future, one you’ve always dreamed of or just something totally different.

