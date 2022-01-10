Queensland workers are owed close to $1 billion in super, a new report claims, as the Morrison government faces renewed pressure to crack down on underpayments

More than a quarter of Queensland workers are owed close to $1 billion, a new industry report claims. Photo: Getty Images

Queensland workers are owed close to $1 billion in super, bringing the state’s cumulative super debt to $5.5 billion.

Griffith had the highest rate of underpayment of all electorates, with a total of $37.3 million.

Experts suggest the Morrison government introduce a mandate forcing employers to pay the Super Guarantee on payday.

The Morrison government is facing renewed pressure to crack down on employers who fail to pay their staff enough super after a new report detailed the extraordinary underpayment of more than a quarter of Queensland’s workforce.

In a new cache of tax analysis from the 2018-19 financial year, Industry Super Australia found 570,000 Queensland workers were underpaid an average of $1,600 each, totalling $940 million for that year alone.

It brings the state’s cumulative unpaid super debt to an “eyewatering” $5.5 billion, felt most by the state’s youngest and lowest-earning workers.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said the debt is only likely to balloon without hard-line federal policy intervention.

“This is an almost $1 billion a year rip off on a quarter of Queensland’s workers that politicians won’t fix,” Dean said.

The Queensland electorate with the highest value of super underpayment for the year was Griffith, where 22,950 people accounting for roughly 28% of the entire electorate missed out on a total of $37.3 million, or $1,627 each.

Brisbane came in second, with 22,850 people accounting for precisely 25% of the capital were underpaid a total of $36.5 million, or an average of $1,597 each.

The electorates of Fisher, Lilley and Moncrieff rounded out the top five, where each owed about 30% of their workforces more than $105 million combined.

The ISA report comes just months after a similar tranche of national tax analysis found more than a quarter of the national workforce was underpaid a total of $5 billion for that same financial year.

Both reports offered four key policy recommendations the Morrison government should adopt to curb super theft.

Among them is a mandate that would force employers to pay their staff’s super along with their salaries. As it stands, employers are only required to pay their workers’ Super Guarantee on a quarterly basis.

Dean said by refusing to introduce such a mandate, politicians are enabling the theft of millions of dollars in super.

“Our federal politicians get their super paid on payday — so should all Queensland workers,” Dean said.

“Most employers are doing the right thing, but they are being undercut by competitors who are getting away with daylight robbery,” he said.

“Paying super with wages is the only way to get workers their money and level the playing field for business.”

Natasha Panagis, head of superannuation at Tax & Super Australia, told Business Insider Australia that the only deterrent the government has in place is a late payment penalty, which in many cases doesn’t do enough to solve the problem.

“Whether that actually deters employers from underpaying super, or paying it on time — I don’t think so,” Panagis said.

She said a lack of oversight often compounds the issue, allowing businesses to go long periods of time without any reprimand at all, until the employees of one business group together, and report their super underpayments to the ATO.

“And you know, in the end, maybe [they’ll] pay a bit of an interest charge,” Panagis said. “But it still doesn’t deter someone from doing the wrong thing. I definitely think there should be some stricter penalties in place.”

Like the ISA, Panagis said mandating super payments on payday would go a long way to tapering super underpayments in Australia, assuming that some proportion of employers aren’t aware they’re doing the wrong thing.

“It would be a more efficient and cleaner process if employees could get paid their super guarantee every paycheck, whether that’s fortnightly or monthly,” she said. “And that way, whatever’s on their payslip is actually getting paid at that payment frequency.”