Queensland will close its borders to anyone from the Greater Sydney area from Saturday

Getty Images

Queensland will close its borders to people from the Greater Sydney area from 1am on Saturday July 29.

“From 1am Saturday, more hotspots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in NSW on Wednesday morning.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Queensland will close its borders to anyone from the Greater Sydney area from 1am on Sunday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Wednesday, as the city continues to see new cases of COVID-19 community transmission.

“From 1am Saturday, more hotspots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland,” the premier said in a tweet announcing the move.

BREAKING: Queensland will close its borders to all of Greater Sydney. From 1am Saturday, more hotspots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland. #COVID19au pic.twitter.com/044iZeTZ1g — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 29, 2020

“We have done this to ensure that we give notice to Queenslanders that might want to return home,” Palaszczuk said in a press conference on Wednesday morning. “We are in extraordinary times at the moment and we have to do everything we can.”

Prior to Palaszczuk’s announcement, three local government areas in Sydney – Fairfield, Liverpool and Campbelltown – were already designated as hotspots, as was the entire statement of Victoria.

Any Queenslanders returning to their state from the Greater Sydney area after the cutoff point on Saturday will be compelled to do two weeks of hotel quarantine at their own expense.

In a parallel press conference, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed surprise at the move by Queensland, but said that it would be more damaging to Queensland than her state.

“The only challenge for NSW is limited freedom of movement for our residents,” she said. “The economic consequences in Queensland or South Australia will hurt much more than it hurts NSW, we are in the strongest position in the nation, which we want to maintain obviously.“

“It’s always finding that right balance, so making sure that the virus is in check, but also providing sufficient freedoms for our residents,” she added.

There were 19 new cases confirmed in NSW on Wednesday morning, including several linked to known clusters including the Thai Rock clusters in western Sydney and Potts Point, and the western Sydney funerals cluster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.