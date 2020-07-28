Queensland is on its way to securing a rocket launch site, which could bring more jobs to the state's space industry

Image: Getty

Queensland is inching closer to getting a rocket launch site in the state.

Consultation is about to start on the proposed rocket launch site near Abbot Point in North Queensland.

Member for Mackay, Julieanne Gilbert, said the space industry was a key part of the state’s economic recovery efforts.

Queensland is edging closer to getting a rocket launch site in the state.

Consultation is about to start on the proposal for an orbital rocket launch site near Abbot Point in North Queensland.

The Abbot Point State Development Area was chosen by an advisory team led by PwC Australia – together with government – and based on several technical, operational, environmental and infrastructure-related factors.

Member for Mackay, Julieanne Gilbert, said the space industry was a major part of the state’s economic recovery efforts. “To rebuild our economy and create jobs, we must work with the private sector to develop new industries,” she said in a statement. “This is a perfect example.”

This launch site fits under Queensland’s broader Space Industry Strategy – the activities the state aims to take to grow its space industry.

“Our space industry already supports more than 2000 jobs and generates $760 million in annual revenue for Queensland businesses,” State Development Minister Kate Jones said in a statement. “We want to grow these numbers and ensure that local businesses get a piece of the action.”

The proposed launch site could add to Queensland’s goal of having up to 6000 jobs in the space industry by 2036.

“Space is a multi-trillion-dollar global industry. But launch sites are few and far between,” Jones added. “Having a launch site would give us a huge point of difference and would enable us to bring more global players here to Queensland.”

There will be due diligence done on the proposed site to make sure it’s suitable for a space launch facility. This will involve consultations with stakeholders such as traditional owners, local landholders and the Whitsunday Regional Council.

“If the findings are positive, the next stages include market sounding and wider public consultation,” Gilbert said.

According to Queensland’s Space Industry Strategy, Australia’s space industry generates between $3 billion and $4 billion a year, with Queensland home to 20% of Australia’s space-related jobs.

