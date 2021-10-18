Queensland has announced its reopening plan, with quarantine-free interstate travel expected in time for Christmas

(Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state’s reopening plan.

At 70% fully vaccinated, expected on 19 November, people will be able to enter Queensland from domestic hotspots, provided they are fully vaccinated and arrive by air.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the measures were “good news” for families looking to be reunited for Christmas.

A new roadmap for reopening Queensland’s borders has been announced, with interstate travel without hotel quarantine allowed in time for Christmas for people who are fully vaccinated.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said under the plan, fully vaccinated travellers can enter the state by air from November 19 – which is when the state is scheduled to meet its 70% double-dose target – even if people are from a hotspot.

The premier called the roadmap “a measured and cautious plan that will do what we want to do to reunite families and protect Queenslanders from Delta.”

The plan sets dates for when the state expects to reach the point when 70 and 80% of eligible Queenslanders are fully vaccinated.

“If we keep getting our vaccine we can welcome family and friends from interstate hot spots in a little over a month who are fully vaccinated and a month after that in December they can come without having to quarantine, in time for Christmas,” Palaszczuk said.

At a 70% double-dose vaccination rate, residents from hotspot areas will be able to enter Queensland by air only. People entering the state must be fully vaccinated and have tested negative to COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours.

This milestone is expected to be reached by Friday, November 19.

People entering the state must also undertake 14 days of home quarantine.

Overseas arrivals will also be permitted to fly directly into Queensland, but must complete 14 days of hotel quarantine.

People arriving from overseas, who then enter Queensland from other states, must complete hotel quarantine in the state until 14 days have passed since they arrived in Australia.

When the state reaches its 80% fully vaccinated milestone, expected on December 17, people will be able to enter Queensland from a hotspot by air or road without needing to quarantine — as long as they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative to COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours.

At this point in the roadmap, if overseas arrivals are fully vaccinated and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the state, they will be able to home quarantine, but international arrivals who don’t meet these requirements will need to complete 14 days of home quarantine.

The premier said when the state reaches a 90% fully vaccinated population, border restrictions will be removed, as will quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated people.

At this stage, unvaccinated travellers will need to meet requirements for entry and undertake quarantine.

Palaszczuk said the timelines laid out could change if vaccination targets were achieved faster than expected.

However, the guidelines for reopening required both Queenslanders and entrants to the state to be fully vaccinated.

“I think Queenslanders will acknowledge that that is a sensible and cautious approach to ensure that families can be reunited but the people coming into Queensland will have to be fully vaccinated,” the premier said.

“The faster we are vaccinated, the faster these deadlines will be achieved.”