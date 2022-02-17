Queensland is set to introduce new protections for gig workers, joining Victoria and NSW with legislation that outpaces the federal government

Queensland is joining Victoria and NSW in implementing legislation for gig workers that goes beyond the federal government.(Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Queensland is set to follow Victoria in setting up a series of minimum standards for gig economy workers.

It follows an announcement by the Palaszczuk government in May last year it would review Queensland’s industrial relations laws.

Victoria and NSW have moved to tighten protections for delivery workers in recent months.

Queensland is set to follow Victoria in setting up a series of minimum standards for gig economy workers, following a High Court ruling last week that shifted the terms in which companies could engage with gig workers.

Grace Grace, the state’s Industrial Relations Minister, wrote to federal Attorney-General Michaelia Cash last week, the Australian Financial Review reported, to gain an exemption from the country’s overarching contract rules for owner-drivers and courier riders in the transport sector.

The laws would be modelled on NSW owner-driver laws but expanded to cover gig workers engaged in work with platforms including Uber and Deliveroo.

The review will “investigate protections for workers in precarious and short-term employment arrangements in Queensland, such as independent courier drivers,” Premier Palaszczuk said of its plans to assess how workers in the gig economy would be protected by the law.

In February, the premier and Minister Grace released the review of Queensland’s Industrial Relations Act 2016 report.

In response to the recommendations, the government agreed for amendments to be drafted to “enable the regulation of terms and conditions of work for independent courier drivers by the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission (QIRC)” rather than have these workers covered by federal legislation.

It aims to change protections for these workers to be more in-line with those of employees undertaking equivalent work.

In recent months proposed laws across several Australian states have sought to increase gig workers’ safety and rights through legislation.

In June last year the NSW government unveiled new proposed laws around safety requirements it said were the “toughest” in the country, with the police, SafeWork and Transport for NSW empowered to increase compliance activity.

It followed the conclusion of a joint task force examining delivery worker safety after a slate of delivery riders were killed in 2020 on the state’s roads, and is set to be followed by new legislation from the NSW government this year.

In January the Victorian government released a set of minimum standards that would force platforms like Airtasker, Uber and Deliveroo to publish average take home pay benchmarked against Australia’s minimum wage as well as offer workers an independent review process to appeal being booted off their platforms.

The moves by Queensland follow a High Court ruling just over a week ago that sided with employers in a dispute about whether or not a pair of truck drivers that had engaged in work for a single company for 40 years were actually employees even though their contract defined them as independent contractors.

In taking this stance, the ruling returns power to businesses following several Federal Court decisions, along with decisions from the Fair Work Commission (FWC), that have backed the rights of workers in situations where the realities on the ground better reflect the nature of the work being done than the contract signed by the worker.

Experts said the decision gives credence to claims by gig platforms like Uber and Deliveroo that their workers are not employees. It also opens the door for a host of other companies to take on workers as independent contractors if contracts are drafted the right way.

Michael Kaine, national secretary of the TWU, said at the time the ruling means that if a contract is drafted correctly, businesses can potentially avoid minimum award pay and conditions, worker’s compensation, superannuation, redundancy and other statutory protections.

The TWU has been calling for a federal regulatory body that emulates regulation currently being rolled out in NSW and Victoria that set enforceable minimum standards for workers.

Senator Cash said in Senate estimates on Wednesday the government was focused on building the evidence base for any policy decisions by funding better data collection.

“What you don’t want to do is step in and regulate a part of the economy that presents, in particular, significant opportunities for flexibility for people, on how they work, how they build their skills… and actually close that part of the economy down,” Cash said.