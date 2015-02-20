Cyclone Marcia has hit Rockhampton, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding

Cyclonic conditions hit Queensland’s central coast. Photo: Getty Images

Two major tropical cyclones are threatening the coastlines of the Northern Territory and Queensland.

Cyclone Macria – Queensland

Cyclone Marcia made landfall in Queensland today as a Category 5 tropical cyclone.

Gale force winds of up to 140km/h hit the Yeppoon area, north east of Rockhampton. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3 system.

The cyclone is tracking towards Rockhampton, however, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the systems movement. It is possible the cyclone could continue to move down the Queensland coastline.

There have been trees brought down and roofs damaged in Yeppoon due to the storm.

There are reports of localised flooding in low lying areas of Rockhampton.

“People need to batten down loose items.. sandbagging has also been made available to the public,” a Queensland government spokesperson said.

A cyclone emergency warning has been issued from Sarina in the Mackay region down to Double Island at the Great Barrier Reef and inland to Duaringa, Moura, Biloela, Monto, and Mundubbera.

Queensland’s newly inducted premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it is now too late to evacuate.

“This will be a harrowing and terrifying experience. We are in a desperate situation,” she said.

There are about 16,000 people in Yeppoon. 61 schools and 30 childcare centres are now closed in the immediate area.

134 schools and 43 childcare centres have been closed across the entire state.

Financial services group Suncorp says it has a $200 million exposure to the Queensland cyclone.

The group’s insurance brands include Suncorp, AAMI, Apia, GIO and Vero.

Queensland’s Great Keppel Island is being hit hard by Cyclone Marcia, with residents taking photos of the land as it breaks away into the sea.

Residents pic: Part of a home has broken off into ocean at Great Keppel @ACurrentAffair9 @9NewsBrisbane #TCMarcia pic.twitter.com/jVkW460k01 — Jenna Hudson (@JennaHudson9) February 20, 2015

Photos/home video coming in from friend on Keppel island, off coast of #Yeppoon, currently being hit by #TCMarcia pic.twitter.com/XruQ9XpJ7p — Jenna Hudson (@JennaHudson9) February 19, 2015

The Premier offered this last-minute plea to residents in the Yeppoon area, who are likely to be the worst affected.

“Please do not leave your home this morning. Do not go outside. Go to the strongest part of your house, which is usually the bathroom. Make sure your children are with you and they are safe.”

The Premier warned the storm surge is likely to be significant.

“Sea levels on the coast are anticipated to be 2.6 metres above what is normal at high tide,” she said.

“Those who are in houses away from the storm surge need to be preparing now. Even our emergency services will be withdrawing to areas of safety.

“This is going to be a calamity. There’s no doubt about that.”

Palaszczuk said she will be speaking with Prime Minister Tony Abbott later this morning.

A Queensland police spokesperson said “it’s up to everyone to look after themselves.”

Cyclone Lam – Northen Territory

It’s not only communities across Queensland that will be affected by severe storms, winds and torrential rain. Parts of the Northern Territory were hit by a Category 4 cyclone just after 2am this morning.

The cyclone strengthened overnight, bringing with it wind gusts of up to 260km/h. It crossed the mainland and is now tracking south-west. Thousands of people in small communities are sheltering without power.

The system has since been downgraded to a Category 2 cyclone and due to the remoteness of the area, damage reports have been limited.

While Northern Territory Police say there have been no reported injuries or fatalities, there have been reports of significant damage to communications and powerlines.

