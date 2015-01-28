Queensland Premier Campbell Newman Is In Trouble In His Own Electorate

Queensland Premier Campbell Newman Photo: Getty/Bradley Kanaris

Queenslanders go to the polls on Saturday to decide whether Campbell Newman’s Liberal-National Party government deserves a second term, but just two days away from the vote, the LNP, which is likely to win, may need to find a new premier to lead them.

New polling has Newman struggling against his challenger, the former Labor MP and minister Kate Jones, who held the marginal seat of Ashgrove for two terms before losing it to Newman in 2012.

With the ALP needing a 12% swing across the board after being comprehensively rejected by voters three years ago, leaving them with just seven seats to the LNP’s 78, few believe the Government will lose, but they may not save their leader.

The 7 News ReachTEL poll out on Wednesday night has Jones well ahead on the two-party-prefered vote 54% to Newman’s 46%

She also leads the primary vote, 46.5% to 42% for Newman, with the Greens picking up 2.8%.

Jones needs a 5.8% swing to reclaim the seat.

If Newman loses, it would make him a one-term MP after the former Brisbane Lord Mayor was made LNP leader before entering state politics.

But an ABC 7.30 investigation of funding commitments for Ashgrove suggests the premier is hoping a generous amount of cash will help him keep the seat.

The LNP has pledged $18 million towards roads, sporting, recreation and school upgrades in the electorate – more than the combined total of money allocated to five surrounding electorates.

The discrepancy has led to accusations that Newman is pork-barrelling his constituents, with the maximum allocate to neighbouring seats is $6.5 million for Brisbane Central.

#ReachTEL Poll QLD Seat of Ashgrove 2PP: Newman LNP 46 (-1) Jones ALP 54 (+1) #qldvotes #auspol — GhostWhoVotes (@GhostWhoVotes) January 28, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.