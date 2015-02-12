Queensland Police Headquarters are in lockdown after bomb threat

Queensland Police Headquarters, Brisbane. Photo: Google Maps.

Queensland Police Headquarters have been shut down for safety reasons.

A Queensland police spokesperson said a “partial lock down” was in place, while the Australian Federal Police (AFP) tweeted about a possible bomb threat.

“Call recieved suggesting a bomb treat,” the AFP said. “Explosive detection dogs have undertaken a sweep. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police reportedly received “interstate intelligence” but the extent of this information is not known.

AFP Bris HQ: Call received suggesting a bomb threat. Explosive detection dogs have undertaken a sweep. Enquiries are ongoing #AusFedPol — AFP National Media (@AFPmedia) February 12, 2015

The main entrance has been closed, however, another entry point is still open for the public and other officers to get in and out.

Administrative staff have been informed not to wear lanyards outside the building in the CBD area.

The partial lockdown came into effect just before 12pm. AFP headquarters on Wharf Street was also locked down.

