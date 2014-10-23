Queensland Police Have Increased Security At Parliament Buildings

Police officers in Queensland patrol the Gold Coast. Photo: Getty Images

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said security around Queensland government buildings has been increased following the Canadian parliament shooting earlier today.

Stewart said that although the shooting had no implications for security plans surrounding the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in Brisbane next month, he said authorities would “ramp up” security very quickly if and when needed.

“We will ramp up and ramp down when necessary,” he said.

“When events like this occur we certainly take notice. If there were specific threats our posture would be very, very different.”

He said there would be a “national hook-up” later today to provide Australian and state authorities with the latest intelligence.

“Depending what comes from that meeting we will reassess our posture,” Stewart said.

However, he added, “We can’t do it alone”.

Stewart asked for members of the public to speak up and inform police of any potential threats.

He said there had been “a huge amount of work” screening anyone involved with the G20 Summit and private security would be present in the venues, not on the streets.

