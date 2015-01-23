Queensland Police Are Threatening People With Nickleback CDs If They Drive On Flooded Roads

Sarah Kimmorley
The ultimate deterrent? Picture: Getty Images

Queensland police are threatening drivers with the penalty of Nickleback CDs if they are found to be driving on flood-affected roads.

Their warnings follow reports from the Bureau of Meteorology that parts of regional Queensland could experience widespread daily rainfall totals of up to 100mm.

It also warns, “River level rises above the minor flood level are likely [and] heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flash flooding.”

In the latest flood watch report, the BoM said “This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.”

The ares of Queensland which are currently under the flood watch include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Moreton Bay & islands and Caloundra.

It has been reported that McCready’s Creek near Mackay, yesterday recorded 105mm in the 30 minutes to 11:50am local time.

Here are some photos being posted on social media of the intense weather.

Not #driving in this! #flooding #mackay #hellno #Queensland #storm #rain

A photo posted by Art N Life By Emjay (@mellatorium) on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In