Queensland Police Are Threatening People With Nickleback CDs If They Drive On Flooded Roads

Queensland police are threatening drivers with the penalty of Nickleback CDs if they are found to be driving on flood-affected roads.

We reserve the right to 'gift' our unwanted Nickelback CD to the 1st person who ignores our advice not to drive through flooded roads today. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) January 22, 2015

If the threat of Nickelback won't deter people from taking care in the wet weather, nothing will. #bigwet — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) January 22, 2015

Their warnings follow reports from the Bureau of Meteorology that parts of regional Queensland could experience widespread daily rainfall totals of up to 100mm.

It also warns, “River level rises above the minor flood level are likely [and] heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flash flooding.”

In the latest flood watch report, the BoM said “This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.”

The ares of Queensland which are currently under the flood watch include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Moreton Bay & islands and Caloundra.

It has been reported that McCready’s Creek near Mackay, yesterday recorded 105mm in the 30 minutes to 11:50am local time.

Here are some photos being posted on social media of the intense weather.

Incredible twin water spout off the coast of Yeppoon this afternoon! #thisislifesaving pic.twitter.com/JIv3n72M6v — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) January 22, 2015

Not #driving in this! #flooding #mackay #hellno #Queensland #storm #rain A photo posted by Art N Life By Emjay (@mellatorium) on Jan 21, 2015 at 3:38pm PST

