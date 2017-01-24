Queensland police are looking for a man who stole a $15,000 Rolex by swapping it for a fake

The man police want to talk to over the theft of two watches worth $20,000.

It’s not quite Oceans Thirteen, but 12 months after a man stole a $15,000 Rolex watch from a Queen Street jewellery store in Brisbane’s CBD by swapping it with a fake, police have released footage and photos of alleged thief.

He left the jeweller after swapping the real watch with a fake.

Turns out it wasn’t his first job either. Two years ago, on January 28, 2015, he pulled the same trick at a jewellery store in the Indooroopilly Shopping Centre to score a $5000 Tag Heuer watch.

In both instances, police say the man was trying on the genuine watch when he replaced it with a high-end replica that wasn’t discovered until he’d long vanished.

As you can see from the footage below, he kept putting the watch under the table, as if admiring it, before distracting the assistant and swapping it over.

The Rolex theft happened nearly a year later, on January 27, 2016 at around 12pm, which no doubt has detectives wondering if he’s gearing up for another annual attempt this weekend.

Police are appealing for help identify the man. If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444.

Here’s the footage, courtesy of the QPS:

